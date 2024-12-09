Raspberry Pi 500 and Raspberry Pi Monitor unveiled

Raspberry Pi has made three big product announcements today, they are the Raspberry Pi 500, Raspberry Pi 500 Desktop Kit, and the Raspberry Pi Monitor. They cost from $90, $120, and $100, respectively. There are also price cuts for the Raspberry Pi 400 and related Desktop Kit to $60 and $80 respectively.

The Raspberry Pi 500 and Desktop Kit aim to make the Raspberry Pi ecosystem more accessible to more people. It's fairly easy to unbox and start using. With the new monitor, it is even easier to get started as you don't have to find a display to plug your new computer into.

Here are the full specs of the Raspberry Pi 500 which packs a Raspberry Pi computer into a high-quality keyboard for a compact desktop experience:

2.4GHz quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, with cryptography extensions, 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache

8GB LPDDR4X-4267 SDRAM

Dual-band (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) IEEE 802.11b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi®

32GB Class A2 microSD included

Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

Gigabit Ethernet

2 × USB 3.0 port and 1 × USB 2.0 port

Horizontal 40-pin GPIO header

2 × micro HDMI® port (supports up to 4Kp60)

H.265 (4Kp60 decode)

OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

SD card support: microSD card slot for operating system and data storage

Keyboard: 78-, 79- or 83-key compact keyboard (depending on regional variant)

Power: 5V DC via USB connector

The full specs for the monitor are as follows:

15.6-inch Full HD 1080p display

IPS LCD with anti-glare coating

16.2M colour depth

250 nits brightness (typical)

Standard HDMI® port (1.4 compliant)

3.5mm stereo headphone jack

USB-C (power in)

2 × 1.2W integrated speakers

Support for 44.1kHz, 48kHz, and 96kHz sample rates

Integrated angle-adjustable stand

Built-in audio via two front-facing speakers

Audio out via 3.5mm jack

Full-size HDMI input

VESA and screw mounting options

Volume and brightness control buttons

USB-C power cable

1.5A at 5V

Can be powered directly from a Raspberry Pi USB port (max 60% brightness, 50% volume) or by a separate power supply (max 100% brightness, 100% volume)

You can find out more information about the Raspberry Pi 500, Desktop Kit, and Raspberry Pi Monitor on the Raspberry Pi website.