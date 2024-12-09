Leak: Samsung is stealing this feature that Pixel users have enjoyed for a while

Samsung seems to be introducing a feature that looks very familiar to Google Pixel users. A new leak from IceUniverse suggests that Samsung will be rolling out a feature called "Audio Eraser," which promises to reduce unwanted sounds from videos by adjusting the volume of voices, wind, and other background noises. This feature, which may launch in the next version of One UI 7, appears to closely mimic Google's "Audio Magic Eraser" that was launched with the Pixel 8.

The idea behind both of these features is pretty similar—using AI to separate different sound layers in a video, allowing users to adjust the audio levels for each individual track. For example, if you’re filming outdoors and the wind noise is overpowering, you can reduce it without affecting the main voices. This is especially helpful when you want to make videos more professional or just cleaner.

Image: IceUniverse

Google's version, Audio Magic Eraser, has received mixed reviews. While the AI does a good job of identifying unwanted sounds, some users report that it can sometimes distort or over-process the remaining audio, leaving it a bit unnatural. That said, it’s generally seen as a convenient feature, particularly for quick edits or people who aren’t audio professionals. Samsung's version, based on the leaks, seems to offer similar functionality, but details about its effectiveness and quirks remain unclear.

Speaking of One UI 7, Samsung finally launched its beta earlier this month after several delays. This update promises a lot of new features, including various enhancements like a vertical app drawer, Energy Score, Homework Help with Circle to Search, revamped system apps, and an updated notification system. One of the most notable features in the beta is the improved AI tools, including some for text and writing enhancements. It’s also expected to bring some design tweaks, with new app icons and the introduction of live updates on the lock screen.