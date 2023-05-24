Alan Wake 2 gameplay trailer shows off two protagonists and plenty of horror

Sony's PlayStation Showcase today had a surprise for Remedy fans. The studio's highly anticipated next project, Alan Wake 2, received its first gameplay trailer at the event, showing off the horror title in action and revealing a brand-new playable character. Watch the footage above, where players may see more than one familiar face.

Ditching the action formula from the first game, Alan Wake 2 will offer players a psychological survival horror experience. Just like for Control, Remedy's in-house Northlight engine is powering the new game, with the studio promising a next-gen experience with "stunningly detailed visuals that bring our story, action, and environments to life."

The studio is also making sure that nobody is left behind too. Players who have never played the original game from 2010, or the remaster, will still be able to follow along with the sequel, but veterans will still pick up on more tidbits.

There's also the surprise reveal of a second protagonist. Saga Anderson is an FBI agent investigating a string of ritualistic murders in the small-town community of Bright Falls. This is where she finds the missing horror writer Alan Wake, and we continue the story from there. The studio described how the two perspectives will be played out in this single-player experience:

The game begins with Anderson coming to investigate the murders in Bright Falls with her veteran fellow agent Alex Casey. After certain events have transpired, fans can play Wake and Anderson’s respective stories in any order they choose. Their journeys echo and foreshadow each other, in this intense atmospheric story, taking players on two separate dark and disturbing paths.

Confirming recent leaks by the voice of Wake himself, Alan Wake 2 is coming out on October 17. It is coming out on PC (Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.