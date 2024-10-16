Leak says Alan Wake 2's second expansion 'Lake House' launches very soon

Remedy Entertainment delivered the first expansion, Night Springs, to Alan Wake 2 back in June, offering a three-episode storyline following three protagonists. Now, it's almost time for the second expansion, Lake House, to see daylight. Ahead of an official announcement, though, it seems a release date has leaked out.

Australian retailers EB Games and JB Hi-Fi have Alan Wake II Deluxe Edition for purchase. However, Fans have spotted that on each of the pages, the description says that the expansion will unlock on October 22, 2024:

Please note due to the global release of Alan Wake 2: Deluxe Edition, the in disc DLC for the Lake House Expansion will not unlock until midnight on 22nd Oct 2024.

Remedy had already announced that the second expansion would also be released in 2024. The developer showed up to the recent Sony State of Play showcase to unveil Alan Wake 2 - Lake House, where it described the setting like this:

"Enter the Lake House, where monsters wear many faces, and survival is just the beginning. Dive into a harrowing survival horror experience with the latest expansion for Alan Wake 2, set in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake. Within the Federal Bureau of Control's research station, the Lake House, a catastrophic event has occurred, where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place. "

Lake House is supposed to get its first gameplay trailer tomorrow during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase. This is probably where the release date announcement will land, too. If these latest leaks are to be believed, it will be on October 22, just a week from now.

The Lake House expansion is included in the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition and the game's expansion pass, which also includes access to the Night Springs Expansion. Alan Wake 2 is available on PC via the Epic Games Store and on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.