Alan Wake 2 - The Lake House story expansion is here in October, creepy trailer out now

Alan Wake 2, the Remedy Entertainment-developed survival horror and action experience, finally arrived to the hands of fans in October of 2023. Since then, the award-winning title received the Night Springs story expansion in June of this year, with a promise for a second and final expansion later in the year. Today, the studio returned during PlayStation's latest State of Play showcase with a quite horror-themed trailer for Alan Wake 2 - Lake House, watch it above.

This brand-new story will expand on the Alan Wake and Control shared universe with a trip to Cauldron Lake, where players will encounter the Federal Bureau of Control’s research station the Lake house and deal with the horrors present there from the aftermath of a catastrophic event.

Here's how the studio set the stage for the upcoming expansion:

"Enter the Lake House, where monsters wear many faces, and survival is just the beginning. Dive into a harrowing survival horror experience with the latest expansion for Alan Wake 2, set in an eerie new location on the shores of Cauldron Lake. Within the Federal Bureau of Control's research station, the Lake House, a catastrophic event has occurred, where reckless experiments have caused reality to collide with the Dark Place. "

While the game's first expansion explored the use of multiple protagonists, this release will follow a single individual: Agent Kiran Estevez from the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC), portrayed by Janina Gavankar. Fans may recognize that name as she appears in Alan Wake 2 as an NPC, where Kiran is an FBC field agent stationed in Bright Falls.

Interestingly, the expansion will be taking place parallel to the events seen in the base game, meaning some overlap may occur with our main protagonists Alan Wake and Saga Anderson. Remedy also says that The Lake House will be a fully immersive survival horror experience.

Being published by Epic Games, Alan Wake 2 - Lake House expansion will be available this October for owners of the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition as part of the package's expansion pass, which also has access to the Night Springs Expansion. The game is available on PC via the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.