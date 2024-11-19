As Control hits 4.5 million copies sold, Remedy reveals sequel will be an action RPG

Remedy Entertainment is growing its connected supernatural universe that began with Alan Wake steadily. Now that its work on Alan Wake 2 is finished following two expansion releases, the studio is looking to move Control 2 to full production in 2025. Ahead of it, as a part of Remedy's Capital Markets day results announcements, it revealed that the upcoming sequel will feature RPG elements.

It's unclear how exactly this implementation will occur in the highly-anticipated sequel. The original was an action adventure featuring a protagonist with super powers, with players being able to advance a linear storyline while being stuck in a maze-like explorable map. Those who jumped in and completed Alan Wake 2's final expansion, The Lake House, should have some hints as to where the next chapter of this universe is heading.

Annapurna announced a co-finance deal with Remedy in August of this year for Control 2 as well. While the studio keeps IP control, Annapurna has the go-ahead to develop movie and TV show projects and beyond, based on both Control and the Alan Wake series. It's unclear if these will tie into the games or serve as retellings in a different medium of existing stories.

Remedy also revealed today that the original Control will get an update in early 2025 to unlock some "previously released content." The game has gone on to sell 4.5 million copies since its launch in 2019. While it has had 19 million players in total during this time, this number should include game subscription platform users from Microsoft and Sony camps.

Meanwhile, Alan Wake 2 has so far sold 1.8 million copies since its launch a year ago. The studio also revealed that 40% of buyers have finished the action horror game. It was reported in November that the game is finally close to making a profit as well.