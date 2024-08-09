Max Payne remake enters full production and Control 2 in 'production ready' stage

Remedy Entertainment has provided an update to its development roadmap for its slate of upcoming games as part of its latest financial earnings report. Max Payne 1 & 2 remake and the sequel Control 2 are all progressing well.

According to Remedy, the Max Payne remake has now entered full production. This represents a step up from the production readiness phase the project was in late last year. Now, with the full focus on active development, fans can hope to get their first real look at the remake in the near future.

Remedy also reported higher development fees related to Max Payne during the second quarter, indicating that more work is being done on the title.

Control 2 also moved forward and achieved 'production readiness' status following a successful proof-of-concept phase. The development team demonstrated important features that one could play and is currently working on scaling up the project.

Given that the Max Payne remake entered this stage around 10 months before full production, Control 2 could do the same by mid-2026. This development now spells out that Control 2 will reach out to key milestones in the forthcoming year since the base is ready.

The multiplayer spin-off Condor has also entered full production. The team constructed several maps and mission types, and internal testing began. Resources were redirected to Condor in May as a result of the cancellation of another project, codenamed Kestrel.

The development team has worked on multiple maps and different mission types, and we have organized a growing amount of internal and limited external playtesting for feature validation and feedback.

While neither Max Payne nor Control 2 are probably coming out anytime sooner than 2026, it's good to hear that both remakes/sequels are well into active development.

Remedy's half-year financial report is available here.