Latest leak shows off the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in new colors

Samsung is anticipated to take the wraps off the affordable flagship, the Galaxy S24 FE, sometime in October. Much has already been leaked about the device, with the recent appearance on FCC certification revealing a live photo and dimensions.

The Galaxy S24 FE also recently appeared in the Wireless Power Consortium certification, giving us our first look at the front and back of the device. Notably, the device will come with 25W fast charging and 9W of reverse wireless charging support.

Cut to now, a new leak has emerged online, giving us a glimpse at the different color options of the Galaxy S24 FE from all angles. The device is shown in four color options: gray, light blue, light green, and yellow. This leak corroborates the previous one, which mentioned that the Galaxy S24 FE will launch in five color options. The only color missing from the latest leak is the silver color.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE colors

According to the leaked images, the Galaxy S24 FE seems to have slimmer bezels (measuring 1.99mm) than its predecessor. It also packs a punch-hole in the front for housing the 10MP selfie camera.

The device will sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz FHD+ display with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, more than the Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e processor and a 4,565mAh battery, a notable boost from the Galaxy S23 FE's 4,400mAh battery.

It was also confirmed by Samsung via the Good Lock module's Camera Assistant update that the Galaxy S24 FE will come with One UI 6.1. It could be bundled with multiple Galaxy AI features as well. The design shown in the latest leak corroborates the alleged Galaxy S24 FE marketing materials that leaked last month.

Source and images: Android Headlines