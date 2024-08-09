Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could come with a bigger and brighter display than its predecessor

It appears that the rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) could feature a bigger and brighter display compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. Recently, the official European support page of the Galaxy S24 FE went live, suggesting that the phone is indeed inching towards its debut.

Cut to now, a report suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE could sport a larger 6.65-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. For comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE comes with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED panel with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. Notably, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ will protect the phone's display from scratches and scuffs.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 FE is purported to feature the same camera specifications as the previous model. There will be a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter inside the triple-camera module.

It is expected that the camera performance may be improved with software, and Galaxy AI's "AI Zoom" feature will be used to capture clear shots from long distances. A larger display also suggests more room for a bigger battery, and it is expected that the Galaxy S24 FE could pack a 4,565mAh battery.

The Galaxy S24 FE's battery is rumored to provide up to 29 hours of video playback and up to 78 hours of music playback. Earlier, the Galaxy S24 FE appeared in a Geekbench listing suggesting the phone will be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset. One UI test build for the device was also spotted, confirming its existence.

Leaked renders have already shown us what to expect from Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in terms of design. The phone is speculated to be offered in multiple color options, including black and yellow. As of now, there is no information about the phone's launch date.

Source: Android Headlines