Leaked images reveal various official Samsung cases for the alleged Galaxy S24 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be unveiled soon, probably next month. Before its official launch, we have seen multiple leaks of the phone, including its design, the new colors it is expected to launch, specifications, and everything we need to know about the Galaxy S24 FE.

Recently, multiple images of the official cases for the alleged Galaxy S24 FE have popped up online. Notably, there are images of four cases and one screen protector of the device. There is a "Silicon Case" for the Galaxy S24 FE, which is shown in a handful of colors including blue, gray, green, white, and yellow. Silicon case is the most demanding and common case, which most people seek for their devices.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE Silicon Case

Next is the "Standing Grip Case," which is a regular case with a twist, i.e., it has a strap on the back. The case is made up of plastic, and the strap is neatly tucked behind the case, which you can pop out and get a good grip on your Galaxy S24 FE.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE Standing Grip Case

The "Smart View Wallet Case," which features screen protection, is also shown in multiple colors. Since the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to feature a flat display, the case will help cover the entire display of the phone when not in use, while keeping a tiny portion of the display active, to show time and notifications. Inside the case, there is a small section on the left where you can keep your cash or cards.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE Wallet Case

Then there is a "Flipsuit Case," whose back side can be changed. You will see fun designs on both sides of the car, that fit into the back of the case. If you wish to change the style, then you can flip the card, place it behind your phone, and snap the case on for a refreshed look.

Gallery: Galaxy S24 FE Flipsuit Case and Screen Protector

The leak shows an "Anti-Reflecting Film" for the Galaxy S24 FE, a screen protector that should help you minimize light reflections on the display.

Source and images: Android Headlines