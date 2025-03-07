Galaxy S25 Edge's weight, thickness and price purportedly confirmed

We are inching closer to the launch of Samsung's slim phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The device was showcased earlier during the Galaxy S25 series launch event, only confirmed that the phone would be known as Galaxy S25 Edge and not the rumored name Galaxy S25 Slim. Since then, we have seen the purported device in a hands-on video, showcasing the device from all angles.

Reports suggest that Samsung may be using ceramic as the back panel material instead of glass (or a combination of the two). The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to measure just 5.84mm, making it even thinner than the iPhone 17 Air. Now, reliable tipster IceUniverse on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has reiterated some information about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge.

As for the weight of the device, the Galaxy S25 Edge is claimed to have a confirmed weight of 162 grams, which partially corroborates a previous report. Earlier it was tipped that the Galaxy S25 Edge will weigh less than the Galaxy S25, but it is now expected to have the same weight. However, while the Galaxy S25 is 7.2mm thick, the Galaxy S25 Edge will have the same weight, but a slimmer profile.

The weight of Galaxy S25 edge is confirmed, 162g, 5.84mm thick, and the price is similar to that of S25+. ​​​

If the price is similar, which would you choose, S25+ or S25 edge? — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) March 7, 2025

The leakster also confirms that the device will measure 5.84mm, and the price of the device will remain similar to that of the Galaxy S25+. This means that the price could start at $999. So, Galaxy fans will get two options to choose from for the same price point.

Previously, it has been tipped that the Galaxy S25 Edge will pack a 200MP primary and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The bezel on the device could measure 1.32mm with ProScaler support. Sadly, the battery on the device is a disappointment, as rumors suggest that it could be a 3,900 mAh battery. For comparison, the Tecno Spark Slim—the industry's slimmest phone at 5.75mm—packs a 5,200 mAh battery as unveiled during the MWC 2025.