Next year's Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 may feature bigger displays

The first set of devices that will be unveiled early next year, purportedly on January 22, 2025, will be the Galaxy S25 series: Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung is also rumored to introduce the Galaxy S25 Slim during the event. In the second half of 2025, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7. There are rumors of an affordable Galaxy Z Flip7 FE also in the works, speculated to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset.

Display analyst Ross Young has now shared some interesting details about next year's Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Fold7 foldables. In a couple of posts shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Young suggests that both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 and Z Fold7 will get bigger in 2025.﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

According to Young, the Galaxy Z Fold7 will feature an upgraded cover and inner screens similar to the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition, which Samsung launched this year in South Korea. The Galaxy Z Fold6 SE introduces major upgrades over the standard Galaxy Z Fold6, including an 8-inch main display and a 6-inch outer display. Young claims that these display specs will carry over to the Galaxy Z Fold7.

On the other hand, the clamshell foldable, Galaxy Z Flip7 is tipped to grow from 6.7-inch to 6.85-inch, with a cover display measuring 4 inches. Comparatively, this year's Galaxy Z Flip6 has a 6.7-inch primary display and a 3.4-inch cover display. If we go by Young's claims, not only the cover display will grow from 3.4 inches to 4 inches, but the bigger size could also make a positive impact on the inner display size.

