Samsung Galaxy AI may offer real-time translation in WhatsApp

Some time ago Samsung announced that it would expand the Live Translate feature to third-party Android apps. At that time, there was only a guess that those third-party apps would include WhatsApp, Google Meet, KakaoTalk, Telegram, etc.

Now, according to a tip from reliable tipster IceUniverse, Samsung may bring the live translation feature to WhatsApp. IceUniverse further added that the feature would be expanded to third-party apps such as WhatsApp, Google Meet, and WeChat.

Galaxy AI will power WhatsApp real-time translation — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 6, 2024

Samsung introduced the Galaxy AI Live Translate feature with the Galaxy S24 series, launched earlier this year. Using this feature, Galaxy S24 users were able to live translate phone calls in real-time through on-device AI capabilities.

The real-time live translation feature was then rolled out to other supported Samsung Galaxy devices with the One UI 6.1 update. Now, the latest tip suggests that the Galaxy AI Live Translate feature will make its way to WhatsApp, and other non-Samsung apps.

This would help over 2.7 billion active WhatsApp users worldwide. Apart from carriers, people make use of third-party apps such as WhatsApp, WeChat, and Google Meet to communicate with others for voice and video conversations.

The upcoming Unpacked event, which is scheduled for July 10 at the Louvre Museum in Paris, is expected to see some huge launches. This includes the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and the Galaxy Buds3 series. The Galaxy Buds3 series is expected to come with a major redesign, featuring stems similar to Apple AirPods, Blade Light, a new charging case, and more.

Samsung is also expected to unveil multiple new Galaxy AI features and the One UI 6.1.1 update that the latest foldables, Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6, will run out of the box. There is a rumor that the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 will improve the outdoor camera performance of the flagship phone.