Samsung One UI 6.1.1 said to improve Galaxy S24 Ultra camera's outdoor performance

We are just a few weeks away from the second Unpacked event of the year where Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series. It is also expected that Samsung could introduce the One UI 6.1.1 update, which the new foldables are speculated to run on.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra was launched earlier this year, and it packs one of the best camera setups on any smartphone. If the latest tip from reliable tipster IceUniverse is to be believed, the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra will improve the outdoor camera performance of the premium flagship.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has some issues when shooting outdoors, where the camera overexposes the scenario, especially when bright objects like flowers are being captured in bright sunlight. As per the tip by IceUniverse on X, the One UI 6.1.1 update would optimize the camera performance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and consumers will get better outdoor images, specifically in extremely bright areas.

One UI 6.1.1 will improve the small area overexposure when Galaxy S24 Ultra shoots flowers or brighter objects in the sun. Like this pic.twitter.com/uDnWXOm4vu — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 22, 2024

When shooting in auto mode in sunlight, the camera automatically brightens the objects, which isn't accurate. As of now, to get the correct exposure, Galaxy S24 series owners need to use manual mode and reduce the brightness.

Apart from camera improvements, the One UI 6.1.1 update is also expected to bring new Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S24 series, and later to the older models. On the other hand, Apple won't be able to deploy its AI features and the other iOS 18 updates in Europe this year because of DMA (Digital Markets Act) restrictions, which became official in 2022.