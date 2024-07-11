Microsoft Edge 128.0.2690.1 is out in the Dev Channel with various fixes

Microsoft Edge 128.0.2690.1 has been released in the Dev Channel. This week's feature update does not bring much to the browser except for some minor changes and bug fixes. Here are the official release notes:

Added Features: Added keyboard focus functionality for the hide button for autofill. Improved Reliability: Resolved an issue causing a crash when restoring tabs from a workspace on Android.

Fixed a tab crash on iOS that occurred during a change in sync status.

Fixed an issue where the browser would crash upon selecting 'Join now and activate cash back' if not signed into the MSA account on iOS. Changed Behavior: Resolved an issue where the extensions menu did not utilize high contrast hover states.

Fixed an issue where the bottom corner of the side pane appeared to bleed on hover

Fixed an issue where the auto-open toggle failed to save the user’s initial change.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Sign in to sync data’ button remained visible in the ‘Tabs from other devices’ menu after MSA login.

Resolved an issue where two address bars were displayed.

Resolved an issue where, after deleting some tab groups, all tab groups were listed as currently open.

Resolved an issue when deleting search results also removed unrelated history records.

Resolved an issue where the screen reader remained silent upon invoking the Undo button.

Linux: Resolved an issue with incorrect spacing in the Linux title bar. Android: Resolved an issue where the URL displayed as ‘chrome-native://new tab/’ on the feedback page for NTP on android.

Resolved an issue where there was no response after clicking the settings button in Global Speed extension on android.

Microsoft Edge Dev 128.0.2690.1 is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. You can download it here and run it side-by-side with the Stable release or other preview channels. Version 128 will be available in the Stable channel on the week of August 22, 2024.