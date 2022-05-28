Elden Ring 'Seamless Co-op' mod makes cooperative play a hassle-free experience

LukeYui, a well-known modder of FromSoftware titles, has set his sights on Elden Ring, this time spawning an independent multiplayer system aimed at making playing with friends a hassle-free experience. After plenty of users, the mod has just been published in "early beta" form, offering Tarnished players a way to beat the game from beginning to end seamlessly in co-op.

Aptly named Seamless Co-op, the mod removes many co-op barriers present in the original game such as Erdleaf Flower farming, resummoning after death, not being able to use Torrent, multiplayer-disabled zones, and even being kicked after boss kills. Here's a handy feature list found on the Nexus mod page:

If a player dies, they will respawn in the same world at the last bonfire they rested at. The session will not be terminated.

Defeating enemy bosses and clearing areas no longer sends co-operators home.

All fog walls/barriers that usually restrict the multiplayer zone (along with their respective teleports) are gone.

All players can use torrent (assuming they have the whistle) in a session together.

All map waypoints will synchronise, allowing you to navigate the world in a group easier.

When one player rests at a Site of Grace, the world state will reset for all players. This is necessary to prevent enemy desync.

Game progression events completed in online play will also progress the game in your own world.

The co-op player count has also been increased to four players. To combat the game becoming a cakewalk thanks to the upped player count, the modder has also implemented features and balance changes of his own. This involves an even harder enemy scaling tier, a debuff for players who do not rest at Grace sites after revives, and others.

To those worried about the mod interfering with the base game and its online systems, per the modder, Seamless Co-op does not use FromSoftware's servers and Easy Anti-Cheat is also disabled. Instead, the mod uses Steam matchmaking to connect interested parties together with a password system.

Its save files are incompatible with the original game's as well, making for a gameplay experience that is completely isolated from FromSoftware's servers. This also means that anyone wanting to revisit the official Lands Between for jolly cooperation (and perhaps some invasions) can do so easily without fiddling with files again.

LukeYui is the modder behind other popular projects such as Dark Souls 3's Blue Sentinel anti-cheat and Randomizer mods, as well as the Sekiro Online multiplayer implementation.

To download and install this Elden Ring mod, head to the Seamless Co-op page on Nexus Mods here. Read the installation and FAQ sections on the landing page before diving in. Being a mod, a beta version at that, keep in mind users may run in to bugs and unbalanced encounters that have yet to be tested.