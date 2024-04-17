Snapchat adding sparkly ghost watermark on images generated using its AI tools

To help highlight that an image is generated using AI tools, Snapchat has announced that it will add a watermark to images generated using its AI tools. A ghost with sparkles is the watermark that Snapchat will apply to images generated using the My AI tool.

The watermark is a translucent version of Snapchat's logo with some sparkles added to it. The icon will be added to any AI-generated images that are exported from the Snapchat app or saved to the camera roll. In the official blog, Snap explains:

Soon, we will be adding a watermark to AI-generated images. It will appear on images created with Snap’s generative AI tools when the image is exported or saved to camera roll. Recipients of an AI-generated image made on Snapchat may see a small ghost logo with the widely recognized sparkle icon beside it. The addition of these watermarks will help inform those viewing it that the image was made with AI on Snapchat.

On the support page, Snap says the main purpose of adding the sparkly ghost watermark is to offer transparency to 'Snapchatters' that the image isn't real and has been generated using generative AI, even though it looks original. Furthermore, Snap has pointed out that "not all AI generated images will include a Context Card or watermark. Images created with non-Snap products may not be labeled as AI generated."

Moreover, the company has also warned users that removing the sparkly ghost watermark from images will be considered as a violation of its terms, however, it did not mention how Snap will detect the removal of watermarks from AI-generated images.

The sparkly ghost watermark will appear if you use the extend tool feature that creates the effect of a zoomed-out image. In addition, the watermark is also applied to images generated using the selfie-focused Dreams feature that lets you use AI to spice up your selfies.