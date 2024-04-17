The first renders of a Windows 11 laptop with the Snapdragon X Elite CPU may have leaked

There is a lot of anticipation in Windows circles about the upcoming arrival of new Windows 11 notebooks that will have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite CPUs which were officially announced in October 2023. Today, a reliable Windows leaker posted renders of what may be one of the first Windows 11 notebooks with these new Arm-based chips.

"WalkingCat" posted the renders on his X (formerly Twitter) account today, with the label "Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition". These renders show a number of views of this alleged upcoming laptop from Lenovo.

Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition pic.twitter.com/k29LupeWk6 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2024

The renders show what looks like a pretty thin and light laptop. A couple of the images show Windows 11 running the Copilot AI digital assistant, and the keyboard does include the recently introduced Copilot button. Based on the name that "WalkingCat" provided, we can assume this notebook has a 14.5-inch display. Aside from that, no other hardware specs were revealed.

As with all unconfirmed reports like this, take these alleged leaked renders, even from a source that has reliably offered other leaks in the past that were later confirmed, with a grain of salt.

When the Snapdragon X Elite CPU was first announced by Qualcomm, it also revealed that a number of major Windows PC makers would release notebooks with the chip in 2024, Besides Lenovo, the list included Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, HONOR, Microsoft, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

The Snapdragon X Elite CPUs will include 12 high-performance cores and a maximum clock speed of 3.8GHz, along with an integrated Adreno GPU and an AI-themed neural processing unit. They will also have support for 5G modems and Wi-Fi 7 hardware. A recent claim from Qualcomm says that these notebooks should be able to run most PC games without the need for developers to make any extra optimizations.