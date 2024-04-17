Instagram's rival TikTok Notes finally rolling out to Android and iOS in select regions

TikTok has finally launched its Instagram rival app, TikTok Notes, after months of rumors and speculation. After being spotted in an app teardown as TikTok Photos, TikTok has gone with the name TikTok Notes for its social media app that lets you share your photos with the world, similar to Instagram.

Notably, if you are already using TikTok and have a TikTok account, you can use the same account to try out TikTok Notes. The company has yet to officially announce the rollout, but folks at Android Authority have confirmed that the TikTok Notes app is available on the Canadian Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

As of now, the TikTok Notes app isn't available in the US, but that could change very soon. TikTok might be testing the app before the global rollout, so stay tuned. Speaking of functionality, TikTok Notes is an app that you can use to share photos, and unlike Instagram, it doesn't show you a single post in the feed.

In fact, TikTok Notes features a grid, allowing you to view multiple posts at once. You can click on any post in your feed and view it on the full screen. You also get the option to read or leave comments. According to Android Authority, TikTok Notes offers features such as photo carousels, chronological and algorithmic feeds, comment controls, and more, similar to Instagram.

Interested users can head over to the official TikTok Notes website to download the app, and based on the operating system you are using, you will be redirected to your respective app marketplace. Otherwise, you can use the provided links to download TikTok Notes from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

If you are outside of Canada and are seeing the TikTok Notes app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, then do let us know in the comments below.

Source: Android Authority