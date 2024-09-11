Samsung could finally introduce satellite connectivity with the Galaxy S25 Ultra

There is still plenty of time left before Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is expected to debut in January next year. However, multiple new leaks about the phone have already surfaced, with the recent one showing off the design of the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra. Now, the phone has been spotted on a certification platform, revealing key information.

A Samsung phone with model number SM-S9380 has been certified by China's Quality Certification Center platform. Interestingly, the model number SM-S9280 corresponds to this year's Galaxy S24 Ultra. Thus, the SM-S9380 is most likely the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to the certification (via IceUniverse), the alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra is described as a "Satellite Mobile Terminal," which could likely mean that the phone offers satellite connectivity. If this is true, Samsung will join Apple, Google, and Huawei as the newest OEMs to include satellite connectivity in their devices.

On the other hand, it supports 45W charging power with 15V and 3A specifications for the first time pic.twitter.com/xhXGxOT4QQ — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2024

Apple first introduced the satellite connectivity feature with the iPhone 14 series. Google, on the other hand, introduced the feature with its recently launched Pixel 9 series. Huawei has also integrated satellite connectivity features into a variety of its products, including smartwatches.

If the Galaxy S25 Ultra does indeed offer satellite connectivity, Samsung users will be able to get help and contact emergency numbers in times of need and places with poor network coverage. This would also make the Galaxy S25 Ultra the first Samsung device to feature satellite connectivity.

It's worth mentioning that Samsung's Exynos Modem 5400 enabled the satellite connectivity feature on the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It's possible that Samsung could use the same Exynos Modem 5400 or an upgraded version of it on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. But that's just a wild guess, and you should take this information with a pinch of salt.

Furthermore, the certification reveals that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will support 45W fast charging. The device is expected to feature the highest level of display and camera upgrades ever on a Galaxy phone. It was also recently rumored that Samsung may go all in with the Snapdragon chipset for the Galaxy S25 series. The phone is also expected to be much thinner than initially tipped.