Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 sells two million copies at launch

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 publisher Focus Entertainment has announced a major milestone that its latest game has already managed to surpass. Just a few days after launch, the wildly popular action game has already reached two million players. Unfortunately, the company did not share any platform specifics for this impressive number, so we don't know how many players each are coming from PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

It’s also unclear how many of these players opted to jump in early as part of the game's premium edition offers, which touted four days of advanced access as one of their perks, a trend that's growing amongst many AAA releases.

Outside of just sales records, Space Marine 2 is also setting player franchise records for the entire Warhammer gaming side of things on Steam too. According to SteamDB's numbers, an all-time peak of 225,690 concurrent players was reached by the game on September 9. The Warhammer game taking the second place of having most concurrent players is Total War: WARHAMMER III, which reached a whopping 166,754 players at peak over two years ago.

Keep in mind that these numbers of Space Marine 2 could go even higher as its first weekend is still coming up.

Continuing the tale of Space Marine Demetrian Titus from the original game that released in 2011, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 puts players into massive battlefields to crush a growing Tyranid invasion across multiple planet. Developed by Saber Interactive this time, the complete experience is playable in co-op with up to three players too. In addition to the sizable cooperative action portion, the game also has a player versus player element for competitive play as Space Marines.

In Neowin's own review of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, I highly praised the game's satisfying gunplay and melee combat, the hordes that can be made up of thousands of enemies, beautiful visuals, among other elements, to give it a 8.5/10 rating. Some criticisms included audio mixing issues and shaky performance.

Saber Interactive already has a roadmap released of what kind of content it is bringing to its hugely successful title in the future, which include new PvE and PvP maps, new enemies, a horde mode, new weapons, and more.