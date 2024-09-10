Satisfactory gets its 1.0 launch 5 years after Early Access: console version in the works

In March 2019, the sci-fi-themed factory manufacturing sim game Satisfactory from developer Coffee Stain Studios launched as an Early Access title on the Epic Games Store. It sold over 500,000 copies by June 2019, which was very impressive for an indie game found only on the Epic Games Store. In May 2020, the game hit Valve's Steam service but still as an Early Access game.

Today, as promised a couple of months ago, Satisfactory finally reached version 1.0 for both Steam and Epic Games Store, leaving the Early Access label behind. On Steam, the game is currently the eighth most-played title on the service, with over 94,000 concurrent players online at the time of this writing. It's also the seventh best-selling game on the service at the moment.

The 1.0 update has a ton of new features and improvements. The changelog on the Steam page has the details. Perhaps the biggest new feature is that the game lets players enter Phase 5 of Project Assembly, which will actually enable them to complete the project and thus "finish" the game. The update notes state:

Phase 5 grants access to Tier 9, featuring 5 new end game Milestones with new buildings, resources, production lines, and crazy sci-fi features that push FICSIT technology to the limit.

Besides the new content in the 1.0/Phase 5 update, Satisfactory also has a bunch of game balance changes, a new fictional narrative and lore, lots of graphical and art improvements, the addition of achievements, bug fixes, and optimizations. That includes updates to the game's dedicated servers:

They have been fully reworked and are now complete, they should also work better than ever. We’ve resolved a lot of lingering issues with dedicated servers, and we plan to focus on addressing more issues that you might find from now on.

Coffee Stain Studios says it is working on console versions of Satisfactory, but no details have been revealed.