Black Myth: Wukong sold 18 million copies in its first two weeks; expansion pack is coming

Black Myth: Wukong has become perhaps the biggest surprise game hit of 2024 so far. The action RPG from developer and publisher Game Science quickly became the most-played single-player game ever on Steam. It promptly sold 10 million combined copies for the PC and PS5 platforms just a few days later.

Today, a new feature on Bloomberg revealed that Black Myth: Wukong has now sold 18 million copies in its first two weeks of release. That makes it one of the fastest-selling games in history.

The article concentrates on Game Science's biggest investor, Daniel Wu. His Hero Games company helped to pay the estimated $70 million that was used to fund and develop the game over a six year period. Now, the game has brought in approximately $800 million in revenue so far.

The Bloomberg article also mentions that Game Science is working on an expansion to Black Myth: Wukong. Details about that expansion, including a release date, have yet to be revealed.

Even with its success, the game has had some controversies. Wu would not comment to Bloomberg about reports that Game Science has asked any streamers of the game not to discuss certain topics like “feminist propaganda,” politics, or COVID-19.

Another controversy concerns the Xbox Series X|S port of the game. Game Science originally announced it would launch on Microsoft's consoles, but the game ended up only launching on the PS5 and the PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

While some initial reports claimed that the development team was dealing with a "memory issue" with the Xbox consoles, Microsoft has since clarified that there are no technical issues with bringing Black Myth: Wukong to the platform. That raises the likelihood of Sony signing a limited console exclusive for the game. So far, there's no word on when the title will launch for Xbox consoles.