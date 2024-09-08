Steam has hit another concurrent player record as the huge fall PC game season continues

Just two weeks ago, Valve's Steam service hit a new online concurrent player high mark of 37,266,405 gamers. Today, thanks in part to some new games hitting the service, Steam reached a new concurrent player high mark.

Officially, the Steam website shows that earlier on Sunday, 37,606,071 online players logged onto the service. Unofficially, the SteamDB site shows that the concurrent player number was slightly higher at 37,633,514. Either way, the numbers show that Steam had over 300,000 more players online today than it did two weeks ago.

Many of those new players likely came from the Early Access release of the third-person sci-fi shooter Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2. The game, developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment, can be played online if gamers purchase the more expensive Gold or Ultra editions on Steam.

Since the game has not been officially released, it hasn't shown up on the Steam Most Played list yet. However, SteamDB shows that well over 100,000 players have signed up to play the game online at once since it launched earlier this week. The game is currently the top-selling title on Steam, and it's official launch will happen on Monday, September 9.

Another factor in the new Steam concurrent player record is the continuing success of Game Science's action RPG Black Myth: Wukong. According to SteamDB, the single-player game had over 2.4 million players online two weeks ago and still had over 1 million players online this week.

The fall PC game release season has just started, and we have some major game releases still to come. That includes titles like Frostpunk 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Ara: History Untold, Towerborne, Path of Exile 2, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and many more. We could see that Steam's concurrent player record was broken many more times before the end of 2024.