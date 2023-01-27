Task Manager no longer needed to fix Windows 11 Remote Desktop bug as Microsoft resolves it

Back in November, Microsoft said that there were issues in its Remote Desktop services as the Remote Desktop Connection Broker was malfunctioning on Windows 11 22H2 systems. The issue was a result of some bug affecting the Microsoft Terminal Services Client (MSTSC) wherein the mstsc.exe file would stop responding. MSTSC is the command line interface that helps manage Remote Desktop Connections by editing existing Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) files.

When the bug was first documented by Microsoft, the company﻿ asked affected users to simply terminate the MSTSC process using Task Manager as a workaround. Further steps around the issue were also provided by the company which involved disabling the User Datagram Protocol or UDP using the Group Policy (GP) editor.

Fast forward two months, the issue has finally been resolved by the Redmond giant in the latest Windows 11 22H2 KB5022360 update. The release note says:

This update addresses an issue that affects mstsc.exe. It stops responding while connecting to a RemoteApp and Desktop Connection.

The update also fixes several other bugs and issues, like a searchindexer problem that would cause sign-in and sign-out problems. You can get a rundown of all the bugs and issues affecting Windows 11 in these articles.