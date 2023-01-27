Surface Duo and Duo 2 offered January 2023 firmware update

Those owning the original Surface Duo and its second generation can download a new update. Microsoft has released the January 2023 update for its dual-screen smartphones, bringing customers monthly fixes and security improvements. Unfortunately, this month's release does not contain new features or device-specific fixes.

What is new in January 2023 firmware update for Surface Duo?

According to Microsoft, the latest firmware update for the duo of Surface Duo smartphones "addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin" for January 2023.

Surface Duo Surface Duo 2 Software Version 2022.821.13 2022.821.27 Update Info Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin – January 2023. Extra Steps There are no additional steps to perform to install or after installing the update. Known Bugs No known bugs in these updates.

The original Surface Duo with 128GB of storage is currently available for $314, and the 256GB variant can be yours for $419. As for the Surface Duo 2, the smartphone is out of stock in most marketplaces, including the Microsoft Store. You can grab one on Amazon for a whopping $1,799 (128GB).

The Surface Duo 2 went out of stock amid rumors of Microsoft ditching the dual-screen smartphone design in favor of the standard single-screen variant with a flexible display. There are also reports about the company working on a regular slab-like smartphone under the Surface brand. Surface Duo smartphones are not the best by any means, but the form factor makes them unique and rare devices that also happen to be capable of running Windows 11.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.