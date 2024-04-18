The 128GB Meta Quest 2 VR headset just got a permanent price cut down to $199.99

Meta is apparently trying to unload its older Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Today, the company announced that the 128GB version of the product is getting a permanent price cut.

Previously priced at $249.99, the 128GB edition of the Meta Quest 2 is now priced $50 lower at just $199.99. You can purchase it now at Amazon for that lower price. The price cut does not affect the price of the 256GB version of the same headset.

The Meta Quest 2 has an LCD display with a resolution of 1,832 × 1,920 for each eye along with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor along with 6GB of RAM. It includes four infrared cameras and comes with two Oculus Touch controllers that support 6DOF (Six Degrees of Freedom) for tracking. It includes wireless connectivity with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi 6 hardware.

Even though it's an older VR product compared to the more recent Meta Quest 3. the Quest 2 headset still has a ton of apps and games that are available to purchase and download in the Quest Store.

If you are a fan of Microsoft's apps, the Meta Quest 2 also has versions of the company's Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel that can be downloaded and run on the headset with a Microsoft account.

If you are a Xbox gamer you might want to check out the Meta Quest 2 with its new lower price. Meta recently added support for Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Meta Quest 2. If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a game controller, you can put on the headset and play hundreds of Xbox games via the cloud. There's also support for playing Steam VR games via the Meta Quest 2.

