Xbox Cloud Gaming is finally supported on Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro VR headsets

Over a year ago, in October 2022, Microsoft and Meta jointly announced that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service would be added to the Meta Quest VR headsets. Today, the owners of the Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Meta Quest Pro headsets can finally add the Xbox Cloud Gaming app to their headsets and stream and play hundreds of games from the service.

Xbox Cloud Gaming still requires a paid subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service. The Xbox Wire site has the details on how Meta Quest owners can get this new way to play Xbox games set up:

Simply download the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) app from the Meta Quest Store and then follow the tutorial to pair it with your supported controller. Meta Quest can work with a variety of devices, including Xbox Wireless controllers with Bluetooth support. Once paired, log in to your Microsoft account with an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to start gaming! If you don’t have a membership, sign up for a trial today.

The app will allow Meta Quest headset owners to adjust the view from four different display sizes. Meta Quest 3 and Pro users can also set it up so Xbox Cloud Gaming titles can be played while still being able to see the outside world with the headsets' stereoscopic full-color Passthrough feature.

The feature can also be used with PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers and support for PS5 controllers will be added at a later date. A few weeks ago, support for playing Steam VR games was added to Meta Quest headsets.

The Meta Quest 2 is currently discounted to $249.99 at Amazon, and you can also get $50 in digital Amazon credit if you apply the promo code META50 at checkout.

