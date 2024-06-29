The original Meta Quest VR headset will lose all hardware support August 31

Meta will soon end official hardware support for the original Meta Quest virtual reality headset. Eurogamer reports that the company has sent out emails to owners of the Meta Quest, informing them that on August 31, the device will no longer receive any security updates or bug fixes.

Meta previously stopped adding new features to the Meta Quest in January 2023, and also stopped releasing new VR apps via its Quest Store for the device as well.

In the email, the company said:

You will still be able to download new apps and continue using your existing apps as long as they are supported by the developer. However, if any security vulnerabilities are discovered in the future, private data that is directly stored on the device or accessible from it would be at risk of compromise.

The device was officially announced in 2018 as the Oculus Quest, and went on sale in May 2019 for a starting price of $399. However, the company ended the manufacturing of the headset in September 2020.

Since then, Meta has launched the Meta Quest 2 (originally called the Oculus Quest 2) in September 2020 for a starting price of $299. It announced the higher-end Meta Quest Pro in October 2022 for a much higher price of $1,499.99. The latest VR headset from the company, the Meta Quest 3, launched in late 2023 with a starting price of $499.99.

The Meta Quest 2 128GB version recently got a permanent price cut to $199.99. However, the inventory for that product seems to be drying up, RoadtoVR reports that the Meta Quest 2 is currently out of stock at the Meta Store. The Meta Quest Pro is still currently available for a price of $999 and of course, the current Meta Quest 3 is on sale.

There are unconfirmed rumors Meta will launch a new and cheaper headset sometime in 2024, with UploadVR reporting that the device could be called the Meta Quest 3S.

