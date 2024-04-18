Xbox Mastercard is now available to all United States residents

Last year, Microsoft partnered with Barclays to create Xbox Mastercard, the official Xbox credit card with several perks and benefits for gamers who often shop at the Microsoft Store. It was initially available to some Xbox Insiders, but now, every United States continental, Alaska, and Hawaii resident can get one to benefit from "a unique value tailored to players."

The main appeal of Xbox Mastercard is the points you earn for every dollar you spend in the Microsoft Store, streaming services, dining delivery services, and even everyday purchases. Here is a detailed breakdown of benefits:

Xbox & Microsoft – Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store.

– Earn 5x card points on eligible products at the Microsoft Store. Streaming services – Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

– Earn 3x card points on eligible streaming services like Netflix and Disney+. Dining delivery services – Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash.

– Earn 3x card points on eligible dining delivery services like Grubhub and DoorDash. Everyday purchases – Earn 1X card points on all other everyday purchases.

Microsoft also announced a few more bonuses you can get starting today. They include 5,000 points (a $50 value), three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for new Game Pass members (after the first purchase with Xbox Mastercard), an upgrade to Microsoft Rewards Level 3, three months of Spotify Premium (only available to new members), and more.

In addition, after spending $7,000 during the first year, you will get two three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate codes to gift to your friends, family, or anyone else. Finally, every Xbox Mastercard holder can choose one of five "iconic designs" and personalize their card with their gamertag.

Microsoft says Xbox Mastercard works wherever Mastercard is accepted.

If you want to learn more about Xbox Mastercard, check out the terms and conditions on the official website. You can also find more information about the product on the Xbox Wire blog.