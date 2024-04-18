The Asus TUF 34-inch curved gaming monitor has hit a new all time low price of just $299

We have listed the 34-inch Asus TUF curved gaming PC monitor before as an affordable display for people who want bigger monitors but who may be on a budget. Now, that same monitor has become even more affordable with an all-new discount that brings it to a new low price.

Right now, the 34-inch Asus TUF curved gaming PC monitor has hit a price of only $299 at Amazon. That's also a $170 discount from its $469 MSRP.

This VA monitor has a widescreen 21:9 aspect ratio along with a 3,440 x1,440 resolution. It supports a 165Hz refresh rate which is a bit higher than normal for PC monitors. The screen has a 1500R curvature so PC gamers should be able to experience more immersive gaming as the screen wraps around their field of view.

The monitor supports AMD FreeSync technology, which means you will be able to view your PC games with little to no graphical tearing or stuttering. It also supports Asus' own Extreme Low Motion Blur tech. This gives the monitor a 1ms response time to cut down on visual ghosts in games. The screen supports DisplayHDR 400 for higher contrast levels in both games and in watching videos.

Asus has included its GamePlus hotkey with the monitor. When it's activated it gives games some on-screen features like a timer, a crosshair, and a frames-per-second monitor. This monitor includes two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, four USB ports, and a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

