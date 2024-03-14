The Crew Motorfest, Rainbow Six Siege, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Another weekend is approaching and Microsoft has readied another bunch of games for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to try out for no extra cost. This Xbox Free Play Days offer is touting The Crew Motorfest, Park Beyond, Rainbow Six Siege, and Dead by Daylight.

Ubisoft has two games for Xbox players to try. The Crew Motorfest is the latest game from the duo, bringing an open-world racing experience that has a scaled-down version of a Hawaii island to roam in. The online title has cars, planes, and boats to race with others. Next, Rainbow Six Siege comes in for tactical shooter fans. The multiplayer shooter pits teams of operatives with unique abilities against each other in highly destructible environments.

Dead by Daylight is back with another one of its usual free weekends. The multiplayer 1v4 horror survival game has one player hunting four others before they escape. Lastly, Park Beyond is a theme park simulation entry. The game has you creating parks with rides, custom coasters, and customization items, then managing them to make visitors happy and keep profits high.

Discounts are currently available for this weekend's Free Play Days games, making it cheaper to continue playthroughs following the temporary promotions. Here are links to the games, plus what platforms they are running on:

The Free Play Days of this weekend will end on Sunday, March 17 at 11:59pm PDT. However, the Rainbow Six Siege and Dead by Daylight promotions will last longer, ending on March 18 and March 21 respectively.

Keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games being offered.