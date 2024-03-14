Get this 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming monitor for an all-time low price of $179.99

Samsung continues to offer deep discounts on its monitors via Amazon. One of them just hit a new all-time low price, and indeed it is now extremely affordable.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G3 gaming PC monitor is currently priced at just $179.99 at Amazon. That's also a huge $100 discount from is normal $279.99 MSRP.

The VA panel has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and includes a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also includes support for AMD FreeSync Premium for syncing up the monitor to your GPU to cut down screen tearing while you play high-end games. There's also Samsung's Eye Saver feature that cuts down on the amount of blue light from the screen, which should help with preventing eye strain.

It also has a three-sided borderless design, which means you can buy two of these Odyssey G32A monitors and line them up side by side with very little space in between. The screen can also pivot to be used in portrait mode. The monitor can also be installed on a wall or a tripod, if you prefer, with its VESA mounting support.

The bottom of the monitor includes its various connections. They include an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a USB port, and a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Although we're bringing this Samsung-related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.