Intel launches Core i9-14900KS with 'record-breaking' speeds of 6.2GHz out of the box

The Intel Core i9-14900KS processor

Intel's 14th-generation CPU lineup has a new flagship: the Core i9-14900KS is now official with "record-breaking speeds" of 6.2GHz out of the box for "world-class gaming and creating experience for desktop enthusiasts."

In a post on the official website, Intel's VP, Roger Chandler, said the following:

The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture. Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before.

The new chip's specs are similar to those of the regular Core i9-14900K. It features 24 cores and 32 threads with 36MB of Intel Smart Cache. The company claims it delivers about 15% performance improvement over the 13th-gen KS chip (6.0GHz) by utilizing Intel's Application Performance Optimization feature. Since the processor carries the K suffix, you can overclock it beyond the stock clocks on supported motherboards with decent cooling.

In addition, Intel boasts 73% better performance in compute-intensive workflows over the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (tested using Unreal Engine 5 MetaHuman & CapturingReality RealityCapture Multitasking Virtual Production Workflow).

On the memory side, the Intel Core i9-14900KS supports up to 192MB of DDR5-5600 memory with optional support of DDR4-3200. Unlike AMD, which only supports DDR5 in its latest processors, Intel still offers its customers the ability to stay with DDR4 on compatible motherboards. Speaking of which, the Core i9-14900KS supports Z790 and Z690 boards with the latest BIOS updates.

Other specs include 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0), 150 W of base power, and 253 W maximum Turbo power.

The Intel Core i9-14900KS is now available for purchase at a recommended price of $699. However, the processor does not include cooling, so make sure to get a decent air or water cooler to keep the chip within its healthy temperature range. The chip will also be available in prebuilt systems from various OEM partners.

