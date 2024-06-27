Xbox Free Play Days gain Train Sim World 4 and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle this weekend

Microsoft has a fresh Free Play Days promotion ready for Xbox players this weekend. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core subscribers. The latest edition has two games on offer, which are Train Sim World 4 and Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs.

Simulation fans now have the opportunity to jump into Train Sim World 4, which offers a massive array of railway routes from the real world to drive using realistic trains. The developer Dovetail Games details the gameplay experience and the base game's content like this:

Learn the basics of operating a range of traction in the Training Center, before taking to the rails of the real world on the East Coast Main Line with the LNER Azuma, Antelope Valley Line with the Metrolink F125 and S-Bahn Vorarlberg with the ÖBB 4024. Play with trains that work for you, build your confidence, then master every machine.

Next arrives Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs. The wildly named Pac-Man entry is actually a battle royale. While inspired by the original, in this game, 64 players enter an arena of interconnected mazes filled with Ghosts and opponent PAC-MAN players and eat their way to victory. The studio describes the rounds like this:

Eat your way through multiple interconnected mazes using Power Pellets and a variety of Power Items to chomp the GHOSTS and opponent PAC-MAN players! Be the last PAC standing at the end of each match in this 64-player Battle Royale to be the Chomp Champ!

Here are links to the game's store pages for anyone wanting to continue their playthroughs following the Free Play Days promotions:

Train Sim World 4 - $7.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs - $19.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

This weekend's Free Play Days promotions are slated to end on Sunday, June 30, at 11:59 pm PT, and all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Core subscribers can jump in right now. The next Free Play Days will begin on July 4.