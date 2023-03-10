The Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo is available now ahead of the remake's March 24 release

Capcom is letting folks play a small portion of the upcoming Resident Evil 4 remake before the full game is released on March 24. PC gamers can grab the demo now via Steam. It's also available for Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles, and Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles. It's being called the Chainsaw Demo, so you can base your own conclusions of what the demo includes with that kind of title.

Capcom says the demo takes place near the beginning of the full game as its lead character Leon first enters a dark and mysterious European town. Unlike some of Capcom's previous game demos, this one has no time limits and can be played as many times as you wish to play.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake, based on the 2005 Nintendo GameCube game, was first announced in June 2022, and it will get the same level of graphical upgrades that Resident Evil 2 remake received in 2019, and Resident Evil 3 got in 2020. You can preorder both the standard edition and the deluxe edition of the Resident Evil 4 remake, each with its own pre-order bonuses, on Amazon right now.

