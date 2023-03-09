Sam Altman shares more details on how ChatGPT will be monetized

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI which developed ChatGPT, has said that the company is focused on developing a platform that sells APIs to businesses to develop artificial intelligence apps like ChatGPT. According to Reuters, Altman said that his company is already working with enterprise customers to train models in specific domains which is helping to reduce responses that are incorrect.

Some companies have already started working with OpenAI, one is the soda company Coca-Cola which is using OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E technologies to create personalized ad copy, images, and messaging. By developing APIs for enterprise customers, OpenAI stands to make a lot of money.

Away from enterprise, OpenAI wants to give users more control over how ChatGPT works. This customization could help to soothe people’s concerns about biases that ChatGPT has. In the near future, Altman expects that people will get other applications powered by AI on their phones, including AI doctors and lawyers. He did admit though that the AI won’t be 100% accurate so end users still need to exercise some caution.

Lots of tech companies have sat up and taken notice of the launch of ChatGPT and begun implementing similar technologies in their products. It’ll definitely be interesting to see what else emerges in the coming months based on these technologies – those AI doctors and lawyers could prove to be very useful.

Source: Reuters