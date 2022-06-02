Resident Evil 4 remake announced for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5

Alongside other announcements at Sony's State of Play show today, such as the Spider-Man series for PC, the company also unveiled Resident Evil 4, the latest game in the horror series to receive the remake treatment. As the above trailer comes from Sony it only lists PlayStation 5 as a platform, but the game is a multiplatform release.

Described as a reimagining of the original game from 2005, the Capcom-developed title is touting the same impressive level of detail seen in other Resident Evil remakes we have received in recent years.

"The game is being developed to achieve state-of-the-art quality for a survival horror suitable for 2023 while preserving the essence of the original game," says Capcom in the announcement. "We aim to make the game feel familiar to fans of the series, while also providing a fresh feeling to it."

According to the developer, while the graphics and control scheme will be modernized to today's standards, it will keep the plot direction the same as the classic. The story picks up six years after the events of Resident Evil 2, and Leon S. Kennedy is back to lead the charge for a rescue mission in this storyline, now with the backing of the President of the United States of America.

The Resident Evil 4 remake has a March 24, 2023, launch date attached to it. Sony also revealed that virtual reality content for PlayStation VR2 is also in development for the title, though it's unclear if this is for the complete campaign or for a separate piece of story. Speaking of VR, Resident Evil Village is getting PlayStation VR2 support as well, with the full campaign being playable using the new medium.