The Exoprimal open beta starts March 16 with the full game coming July 14 on Xbox Game Pass

In about a week, we will get the chance to actually play one of the more wacky game ideas from Capcom. Exoprimal, an online-only third person sci-fi shooter, will get an open beta test ahead of the full game's launch on July 14. The game itself is team-based as you and the other players fight off waves of dinosaurs in the near future, wearing heavily armed "exosuits".

The open beta for Exoprimal begins on March 16 at 5 pm Pacific time (8 pm Eastern time) and ends on March 19 at 4:59 pm Pacific time (7:59 pm Eastern time). It will be available for the PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store, along with Microsoft's Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles and Sony's PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles. The open beta will support crossplay for all those platforms.

The game requires a free Capcom ID account to play. The open beta will give players access to all 10 of the game's exosuits, and will feature the Dino Survival mode, along with tutorial and training modes. If you play the open beta on the PC, here are the minimum and recommended hardware requirements

Minimum System Requirements

OS : Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required)

: Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required) Processor : Intel Core i5-7500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

: Intel Core i5-7500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory : 8GB RAM

: 8GB RAM Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM, AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Hard Drive Space : 35 GB available space

: 35 GB available space Note: Game plays at 1080p/30fps when the graphics settings are set to "Lowest". The framerate may drop when dealing with higher graphics loads.

Recommended System Requirements

OS : Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required), Windows 11

: Windows 10, version 20H2 and above (64-bit required), Windows 11 Processor : Intel Core i7-8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7-8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Graphics Card : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX 590

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX 590 DirectX : Version 12

: Version 12 Hard Drive Space : 35 GB available space

: 35 GB available space Note: Game plays at 1080p/60fps when the graphics settings are set to "Medium".The framerate may drop when dealing with higher graphics loads.

The full game will be released for the previously announced platforms on July 14. Xbox console gamers will be able to get the game day-and-date on Xbox Game Pass.