Apple iPhone 17 Slim rumored to feature a single camera, A19 chip, and more

Amidst the rumors and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 16 series, which is scheduled to launch in September, some information about next year's iPhone 17 is also popping up on the internet. It has been rumored that Apple could replace the Plus model from its iPhone lineup and instead could introduce the iPhone 17 Slim.

The iPhone 17 Slim is also speculated to be the biggest redesign in iPhone's history since the iPhone X. However, a recent leak claimed that the plans to launch the iPhone 17 Slim could have run into a hitch.

Now, a fresh report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gives us more information about the alleged iPhone 17 Slim. One of the prominent things that Kuo notes is that the iPhone 17 Slim could allegedly only feature a single camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 is expected to feature a dual-camera setup, while the Pro models will feature triple camera setups.

The single camera on the iPhone 17 Slim would be a wide-angle camera, but apart from this, there is no information about the specifications of the camera. The rest of the iPhone 17 lineup is speculated to pack a 48MP main camera, rumored to be from Samsung instead of Sony.

It is also expected that the iPhone 17 Slim could be made up of titanium, but with a lower percentage of titanium than the current iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. Apart from this, here's what Kuo has shared about the iPhone 17 Slim:

Screen size: 6.6-inches

Screen resolution: Approximately 2,740 x 1,260

Processor: A19 chip

Dynamic Island similar to the current iPhone models

Apple’s in-house 5G chip instead of Qualcomm

With the iPhone 17 Slim, Apple seems to be more focused on making its new design the selling point instead of its specifications. Moreover, with a single camera, no A19 Pro chip, and a slightly smaller display than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the phone doesn't have any qualities of being the iPhone 17 Ultra.