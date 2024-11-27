iPads might be the most gifted Apple product during holiday season

Tech gifts have become popular in the modern world, and the holiday season might also see plenty of them. Here, Apple is one of the biggest technology companies offering several products that people might want to give as a gift to their friends or family.

While Apple sells iPhone, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and other popular products, a new report from the analytics firm CIRP talks about which one of them is gifted the most. Out of these devices, iPads and Apple Watches take the top spots as the most gifted Apple devices.

The analytics firm says that there is usually an increase in iPad and Apple Watch gifts during the October to December quarter. Particularly in Q4 2023, about 6% of iPad owners and 9% of Apple Watch owners said they got the product as a gift from someone.

It's a significant increase when compared to the rest of the year. The firm notes that overall, only a small percentage (under 3% in any quarter) of Apple owners receive their device as a gift. On the flip side, the percentage of iPhones and Macs as gifts is almost negligible compared to other products.

One of the reasons why iPads and Apple Watches are popular choices is because they are "easy gifts," according to CIRP. They fall in the category of "nice to have" devices rather than being "must have" and this is what makes them a good gift item.

iPads and Apple Watches are typically one-time investments and do not require additional payments (unless you buy the cellular version or the Apple Pencil). However, it's a different story that having an iPhone is a prerequisite for the Apple Watch to work.

On the other hand, an iPhone is already an expensive deal, and the owner of the device has to shell out monthly payments to settle carrier bills.

iPhones are an unlikely gift, as the phone is just the beginning before someone (presumably the recipient) becomes responsible for ongoing mobile carrier charges. So, giving an iPhone as a gift is kind of like giving someone a puppy.

Mac computers are an even more expensive affair. On top of it, they are also personal and often require to meet specific needs. However, it's worth noting that the report doesn't include the gift share for AirPods, which aren't as expensive and don't rely on Apple devices for basic functionality.

Source and image: CIRP