Complete specifications of the alleged OnePlus 13R emerges online

OnePlus has officially confirmed that its flagship, the OnePlus 13, is going to launch globally in January 2025, following its reveal in China earlier this month. The company is also gearing up to launch its mid-ranger, the OnePlus Ace 5, in China this month, with its global variant expected to launch alongside the OnePlus 13 in January. Recently, an image appeared giving us our first look at the purported OnePlus 13R.

The phone is rumored to feature a flat display panel, have metallic frame all around, rounded corners, a circular camera module on the back, and an alert slider on the left side with volume buttons on the right. Now, courtesy of leakster OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), we now have access to the alleged complete specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 13R smartphone.

Let us take a close look at the leaked specs:

Dimensions : 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm

: 161.72 x 75.77 x 8.02mm Display : 6.78-inch 1264×2780 AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.78-inch 1264×2780 AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM : 12GB RAM, could be featured in more RAM options

: 12GB RAM, could be featured in more RAM options Storage : 256GB, expected to have more variants

: 256GB, expected to have more variants Camera : Triple camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8), 8 MP (f/2.2), 50 MP (f/2.0) along with a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera

: Triple camera setup with a 50MP (f/1.8), 8 MP (f/2.2), 50 MP (f/2.0) along with a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera Battery : 6,000mAh with 80W fast charging support

: 6,000mAh with 80W fast charging support Software : Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Additional features: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB Type-C port, under-display fingerprint scanner and infrared sensor

Based on the leaks, the OnePlus 13R could be a bit shorter and thinner compared to the OnePlus 12R. It is also tipped that the OnePlus 13R could weigh a bit less than the current model. The phone is expected to launch in three color options: Nebula Noir and Astral Trail, with the third color option still under wraps.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, tuned to match the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The report adds that peak brightness could see an upgrade over the OnePlus 12R.