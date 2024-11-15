Threads is testing custom feeds for better content control

As social media continues to evolve, more users are looking for alternatives to X, especially after some of its more controversial changes.

In fact, platforms like Threads, Meta’s answer to Twitter, are gaining traction as a go-to option for those seeking a less chaotic experience. Now, Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) has revealed that Threads is testing a new feature that could be a game-changer for many users: custom feeds for tracking your favorite topics.

Threads’ custom feeds let you follow specific topics or accounts, helping to bring more control to what you see in your feed. This is especially useful for people tired of the randomness of algorithmic timelines. Instead of relying on a single, often disjointed "For You" feed, Threads is testing a setup where users can create multiple feeds for specific content. Whether it’s the latest news on a favorite topic, updates from a set of accounts, or just a list of hashtags you care about, Threads will let you organize your feed for better tracking. On desktop, these feeds are represented as columns in a Tweetdeck-like interface.

Image: @ipedro on Threads

The feature is being rolled out slowly, with some users already able to set up to 100 columns for various feeds. To create a custom feed on Threads, all you need to do is search for a specific topic you're interested in. Once you've found it, tap on the three-dot icon next to the topic and choose the option to "Create New Feed."

This move from Threads isn’t exactly groundbreaking, though. Competitors like Bluesky, another platform vying for attention as a Twitter alternative, already offer similar features. Bluesky’s users can curate feeds based on topics or specific accounts, making it a more appealing option for those who want a focused feed rather than the clutter of unrelated posts.