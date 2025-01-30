Meta's Threads gets a new "Media" tab, markup tool, and people tagging feature

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced some new features for the company's text-based spinoff Threads. The social media network has added a markup tool that you can use to highlight text or draw over content when reposting it.

For instance, you can use the feature to add your take on someone's post on Threads and show what resonates with you, Mosseri said in his announcement post.

Threads has also rolled out a new "Media" tab, where you and other users can quickly see a filtered feed of all photos and videos you share on your account. You can find it on your profile page, sitting between the Threads, Replies, and Reposts options.

Mosseri added that the community has requested the Media tab for a long time. For reference, Threads' rival platform X (formerly Twitter) already has a "Media" timeline on profile pages that chronologically displays all your posts containing photos and videos.

Speaking of photos, the third feature is that the Meta-owned social media platform lets you tag people when sharing images on your account. It's worth noting that Threads already supports the hashtag feature, but it works differently from other platforms like Instagram.

Threads is a relatively new platform from the social media giant Meta that launched about one and a half years ago. The initial version of Threads lacked several essential features, most of which were added in later updates. However, one of the big things it still doesn't have is Direct Messages, although the company has its argument.

The latest feature dump comes after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Threads surpassed 320 million active users. The platform added about 20 million monthly active users in December 2024.

Meta has talked about several Threads features in recent updates. For instance, the ability to schedule posts on Threads, laying the groundwork for community notes, updates to fediverse integration, and its own version of Bluesky starter packs.