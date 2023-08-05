Get the Google Pixel Tablet for its lowest price since its recent launch at Amazon

In May, the Google Pixel Tablet officially went on sale, although shipments of the tablet didn't actually begin until late June. The company's first tablet device in a long time now is heavily discounted on Amazon, so if you decided to wait to buy it, your patience has been rewarded.

Right now, the model with 128GB of onboard storage is discounted down to $439, or $60 off its original $499 price tag. If you want to get the model with 256GB of storage, its price has been cut down to $519, or $80 off its $599 MSRP.

Both models are bundled with a charging dock that also serves as a stand and a speaker for the Pixel Tablet. That alone makes this tablet an even better value with these new price cuts. You can use the tablet combined with the dock as a smart display for use in your bedroom or in the kitchen.

It can also serve as a smart home hub where you can control devices like lights and the thermostat with your voice via Google Assistant. You can also view what your home security cameras are seeing as well on the tablet.

The 10.95-inch tablet has a 2,560 x 1,600 LCD display. Inside, it has Google's in-house Tensor G2 chip along with a Titan M2 security chip. Both models come with 8GB of RAM, and 8MP cameras in the front and the rear of the tablet. Its battery is designed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge with video streaming.

The Google Pixel Tablet comes with Android 13 out of the box, and Google has pledged to update it for at least five years with security updates. Many of Google's Android apps have been modified to work specifically with the tablet's larger display. Finally, the tablet has three color choices: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose.

