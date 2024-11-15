Threads attracts over 15 million signups in November alone

Social media platform X might have a hard time retaining users, especially after the recent US presidential elections, where Donald Trump emerged victorious. Championed by former Twitter (now X) CEO Jack Dorsey, Bluesky gained over 1 million users as some X users sought an alternate platform to post their thoughts and views.

Thanks to the 1 million new users, Bluesky's total users surged to 15 million, up from approximately 13 million at the end of October. According to data published by SimilarWeb, over 115,000 users left X, which is the most after Elon Musk's takeover. While Bluesky is touted by many as an alternative to X, there is another platform that has also gained traction recently.

As per a post shared by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, Meta's Threads has seen a surge of over 15 million signups in just a couple of weeks in November. Mosseri posted on Threads, "Huge couple of weeks for Threads. More than 15 million signups in November alone, and it is going on three months with more than a million signups a day. Know we have a lot more work to do, and our teams are working hard to get this community what they need. Appreciate you all."

Data from AppFigures (via PCMag) confirms the claims. It is reported that over 4.8 million users downloaded the Threads iOS app, and over 8.2 million users downloaded the Android app in the past two weeks. This adds up to 13 million. However, this figure doesn't include the number of new users who signed up using the web via a desktop browser.

Additionally, users in the US, Brazil, and India were among the top countries that downloaded Threads the most than any other countries in the past two weeks of November. While Threads doesn't show you ads, it is planning to introduce ads starting in January 2025.