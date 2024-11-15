The Rabbit R1 now lets you generate its whole interface with AI

The Rabbit R1 (yes, that's still a thing) now has a new feature called "Generative UI" (Gen UI). With this experimental feature, users can create entirely new interfaces for their devices just by typing out prompts. Jesse Lyu, Rabbit’s CEO, showcased some of these generated user interfaces on X, including designs inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog, The Legend of Zelda, and Windows XP.

''Generate UI in the style of The Legend of Zelda'' pic.twitter.com/uDGhgg5pbg — Jesse Lyu (@jessechenglyu) November 14, 2024

Getting started with Gen UI is straightforward but has a few quirks. Here's how to enable it (according to Rabbit):

Log in to your rabbithole account Click settings and then click profile Find generative ui in the experimental section Click enable generative ui Read the disclaimer and then click enable generative ui to confirm Click continue with default style or type your own gen UI prompt and click customize Quickly press the side button on your r1 five times to perform a memory refresh

To customize the interface, describe your vision in the rabbithole custom prompt box. For example, you could write: “I want a neon 80s cyberpunk interface with strobe effects and LED signs.” Gen UI will craft something that matches your description—though the results can be unpredictable.

Keep in mind that Gen UI isn’t perfect. It can take over 30 seconds to generate a screen, and the outputs may sometimes feel random or over-the-top. If speed or consistency is critical, you can disable Gen UI anytime in the settings.

The Rabbit R1 continues to face mixed reviews and challenges. Initially promoted as a groundbreaking AI-powered device capable of handling contextual and advanced tasks, the R1 has struggled to gain widespread adoption.

Rabbit has sold over 100,000 units, but only about 5,000 devices are reportedly used daily—a far cry from its ambitious goals. Many users have criticized it for being buggy and offering limited utility compared to smartphones, such as the inability to send texts or emails. These shortcomings have led some to re-purpose the device as a simple Android phone instead of its intended role as an AI-powered sidekick.



To make things worse, a serious security flaw in Rabbit R1 was uncovered a while back. Researchers discovered that it could let hackers exploit the device to access sensitive information or even gain full control over it.