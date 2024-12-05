Samsung to commence One UI 7 beta program in Germany starting today

Fresh reports confirm that German Samsung Galaxy S24 users will be the first in line to pick up the Android 15-based One UI 7 beta update. Sources claim that the One UI 7 beta program will begin on December 5. Earlier, it was reported that the One UI 7 beta program will reach Galaxy S24 users in Korea, the US, and Germany. However, German users will be the first to get a taste of One UI 7 features.

Recently, the official Spanish Samsung website revealed a bunch of new features coming with the One UI 7 update. We got to see the new lock screen, new media player widget in action, the live activity widget "Nowbar," and new icons, along with Galaxy AI features such as Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, Portrait Studio, Live Effects, Live Translate, AI Zoom, etc.

Reliable tipster Max Jambor on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has shared that the One UI 7 beta program will be available for the Galaxy S24 series, starting December 5 in Germany.

I just spoke with Samsung: #OneUI7 Beta will be available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra starting tomorrow, December 5th. German 🇩🇪 customers will be one of the first to participate in! pic.twitter.com/vgT7QFXHLF — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) December 4, 2024

This piece of information has been backed up by another reliable tipster, @theonecid, who shared a screenshot of a chat session with the official German Samsung customer support, revealing December 5th as the start date for the One UI 7 beta program in Germany.

One UI 7 Beta starting tomorrow in Germany‼️



December 5 pic.twitter.com/JGUGnccM9I — CID (@theonecid) December 4, 2024

One thing is common in both pieces of information about the One UI 7 beta program is that only the three models in the Galaxy S24 series are eligible initially for the beta program. The Galaxy S24 FE isn't included in the list, which makes sense, since Samsung always begins its beta program with Galaxy S-series flagship models.

As a cherry ﻿﻿﻿ on top, prominent leakster IceUniverse has also shared a video showcasing the lockscreen features of the One UI 7 update in a video on X.

Welcome to join the One UI 7 Beta test, and you will start a new journey. Experience the One UI that has never been seen before. pic.twitter.com/YBPUPRwZWv — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 5, 2024

As of now, it is unclear if the US and Korean Galaxy S24 users will also get the One UI 7 beta update today or if they'll have to sit back for a few more days. To get yourself ready to receive the update, you need to ensure that your Galaxy S24 has the latest version of the Samsung Members app installed.

Let us know in the comments below, if you have received the One UI 7 beta update on your device or not.