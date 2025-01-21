Samsung confirms One UI 7 stable update set to go official with the Galaxy S25 series

In an official announcement on its Korean newsroom, Samsung confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, set to launch at the Unpacked event on January 22, will ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 out of the box. It was earlier tipped that Samsung may preload the Galaxy S25 series with One UI 7.1, offering additional features. However, subsequent reports indicated that Samsung would stick with One UI 7, which has now been officially confirmed.

Samsung received an overwhelming response from its Galaxy users despite being late to commence the One UI 7 beta program. Unlike previous years, the One UI beta program this year was exclusive to the latest flagships—the Galaxy S24 series—in select countries. The company further acknowledged that the first round of One UI 7 Beta saw more than double the number of participants compared to the One UI 6 Beta.

This year, the company released only three major Beta updates to the Galaxy S24 series and is now all set to introduce the stable version of the software with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung also revealed (Google-translated to English) that it "plans to supplement user feedback obtained through the beta program and install 'One UI 7' starting with the Galaxy S25 series to be released in the first quarter, and then sequentially apply it to existing Galaxy devices thereafter."

Beta users who got to experience One UI 7 praised the new "Now Bar" feature, which displays live activity on the lockscreen and gives you dynamic information based on the app that you are using. While the Now Bar was relatively limited to mostly Samsung apps, it is expected to support more third-party apps with the stable One UI 7 update. More AI-powered features along with a "Now Brief" feature are also expected to be a part of the Galaxy S25 series.

Details about how to watch the Unpacked event live, along with all the information about the pre-reservation benefits, are available here.