Weekend PC Game Deals: Sonic specials, bundled choices, and a packed demo festival

Humble brought together the February Choice Bundle this week, and as always, you have the entire month to decide on if you want the pre-selected games for a single price.

This month you get copies of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Fallout 76, Fallout 1, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, The Witcher 1, Othercide, Shady Part of Me, Scourgebringer, Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel, and Five Dates.

You receive all the aforementioned games if you put down Humble Choice's $11.99 price tag. The next wave of titles is slated to come out on March 7. Subscribers also get additional benefits like access to the pool of DRM-free games in the Humble Games Collection, and a stacking Humble Store discount.

A new game entered the freebie slot of the Epic Games Store earlier this week, replacing the double freebie with a copy of Recipe for Disaster that you can claim to keep.

Developed Dapper Penguin Studios, the game is a management sim that tasks you with taking over a "drama-filled environment of a professional kitchen and dining room." It has you building the restaurant, assigning tasks to your team to make customers happy, and even crafting recipes while keeping supplies in stock.

Recipe for Disaster is free to claim on the Epic Games Store until the coming Thursday, February 16. The store has the tug-of-war strategy game Warpips coming in as a freebie next week.

Free Events

Valve introducing its latest edition Steam Next Fest this week means almost a thousand demos of upcoming games are currently available to try out. Everything from games by major publishers to indie gems are here with gameplay slices for you to play until February 13. Head here to find out more about this latest showcase.

As for standard free events, Sega is currently offering the latest Two Point Studios-developed management sim Two Point Campus. Until Monday you're able to build custom universities, offer whacky classes like Knight School or Gastronomy, and keep your students in class to keep getting those profits.

Big Deals

Check out the latest edition of our hand-packed big deals list below, which has everything from sports and survival games to popular fighting titles:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's latest weekend deals bring specials from publishers like Focus Entertainment and others for a high-profile selection. Here's a small sample:

